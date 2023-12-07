WhichCar
1999 Proton Persona Gli 1.5L Petrol 5D Aeroback

1999 Proton Persona Gli 1.5L Petrol 5D Aeroback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1999 Proton Persona Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 4270 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 975 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 126 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R13
Rear Tyre 175/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1C97Snrtb123456
Country Manufactured Malaysia