Specifications for the 1999 Proton Satria Xli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Proton Satria Xli 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|3990 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1060 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1466 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|406 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.06 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.96 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|138 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Pl1C98Mrrtb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $195