1999 Toyota Vienta Grande Mcv20R 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Toyota Vienta Grande Mcv20R 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1999 Toyota Vienta Grande. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4760 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1483 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 279 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6T153Xk2000001001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia