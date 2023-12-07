Specifications for the 1999 Toyota Vienta Vxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Toyota Vienta Vxi Mcv20R 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4760 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1462 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|279 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6T153Xk2000001001
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power Sunroof - $1,750