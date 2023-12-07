Specifications for the 1999 Tvr Cerbera. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Tvr Cerbera 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2566 mm
|Height
|1220 mm
|Length
|4280 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|432 Nm
|Makimum Power
|268 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint Special
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player