Specifications for the 1999 Volkswagen Passat 2.8 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Volkswagen Passat 2.8 V6 3B 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1499 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2707 mm
|Height
|1459 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Bzwe123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint - $995
- Power Sunroof - $2,495
Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7