Specifications for the 1999 Volvo C70. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Volvo C70 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1518 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Nk5302Wj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,500