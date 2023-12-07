WhichCar
1999 Volvo S40 1.8 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Volvo S40 1.8 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1999 Volvo S40 1.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1454 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4483 mm
Width 1717 mm
Kerb Weight 1275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 Vr15
Rear Tyre 195/55 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Vs1203Vf123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Netherlands