Specifications for the 1999 Volvo S70 2.4T Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Volvo S70 2.4T Se 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1424 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Ls5602Vx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 3 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Spoiler
- Towbar