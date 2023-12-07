WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. S80
  4. T6 Se

1999 Volvo S80 T6 Se 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Volvo S80 T6 Se 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1999 Volvo S80 T6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo S80 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 148 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1434 mm
Length 4822 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1675 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 2100
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Yv1Ts90C5X1123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden