1999 Volvo V40 T4 Se 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

1999 Volvo V40 T4 Se 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1999 Volvo V40 T4 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1454 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4483 mm
Width 1717 mm
Kerb Weight 1348 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 Zr16
Rear Tyre 205/50 Zr16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Vw1802Wf123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Netherlands