1999 Volvo V70 2.4 20V Cd 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

1999 Volvo V70 2.4 20V Cd 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1999 Volvo V70 2.4 20V Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2665 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1472 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3300
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Yv1Lw5506Vx123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Belgium