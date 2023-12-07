Specifications for the 2000 Alfa Romeo 156 2.0 Selespeed Twin Spark. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Alfa Romeo 156 2.0 Selespeed Twin Spark 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Selespeed
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4430 mm
|Width
|1745 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|187 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 Wr16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 Wr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Bay
|VIN Number
|Zar93200012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $890
- Power Sunroof - $1,875