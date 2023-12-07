Specifications for the 2000 Asia Rocsta Deluxe (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Asia Rocsta Deluxe (4X4) 1.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1310 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2132 mm
|Height
|1855 mm
|Length
|3460 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1220 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1620 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|159 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Front Driver Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kn1Ddb2A0Nd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Cloth Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,350
- Bullbar - $950
- Power Steering
- Snorkel - $394
- Towbar - $160