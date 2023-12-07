WhichCar
2000 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Le Mans 550Bhp 5.3L Petrol 2D Coupe

2000 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Le Mans 550Bhp 5.3L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2000 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Le Mans 550Bhp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2611 mm
Height 1320 mm
Length 4745 mm
Width 1944 mm
Kerb Weight 1990 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 102 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 745 Nm
Makimum Power 410 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 Zr18
Rear Tyre 285/45 Zr18
Front Rim Size 10Jx18
Rear Rim Size 10Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfac13331B500168
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain