Specifications for the 2000 Audi A3 1.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Audi A3 1.8 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1513 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2512 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4152 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|173 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Lzxa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control - $660
- Leather Upholstery - $3,090
- Metallic Paint - $930
- Power Sunroof - $1,675
