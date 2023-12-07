WhichCar
2000 Audi A3 1.8 Turbo 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2000 Audi A3 1.8 Turbo 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2000 Audi A3 1.8 Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1513 mm
Tracking Rear 1492 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2512 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 4152 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1195 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1735 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 620 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz8Lzxa123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

