WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A6
  4. 4.2 Quattro

2000 Audi A6 4.2 Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2000 Audi A6 4.2 Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2000 Audi A6 4.2 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2759 mm
Height 1453 mm
Length 4833 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2310 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R16
Rear Tyre 235/50 R16
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Bzyn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A6 pricing and specs

40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $94,175
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $113,469
55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $123,469
Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,375
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $104,100