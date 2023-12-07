WhichCar
2000 Audi Rs 4 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Specifications for the 2000 Audi Rs 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1548 mm
Tracking Rear 1527 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2607 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4525 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 280 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 Zr18
Rear Tyre 255/35 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz8Dz1N000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

