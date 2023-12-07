Specifications for the 2000 Audi Tt My99. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Audi Tt My99 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2419 mm
|Height
|1354 mm
|Length
|4041 mm
|Width
|1856 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1205 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|235 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Truzzz8Nzx1000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,250
- Cruise Control - $990
- Metallic Paint - $1,250
