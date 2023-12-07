Specifications for the 2000 Bentley Azure Mulliner. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Bentley Azure Mulliner 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Wheelbase
|3061 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|5342 mm
|Width
|2058 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2610 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|12 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|875 Nm
|Makimum Power
|313 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Semi-Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|6000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scbzk15C0Tch53600
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking
- Electric Top
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System