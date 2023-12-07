WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Xsara
  4. 1.8I

2000 Citroen Xsara 1.8I 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2000 Citroen Xsara 1.8I 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2000 Citroen Xsara 1.8I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1423 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 4167 mm
Width 1698 mm
Kerb Weight 1115 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 595 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 155 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R14
Rear Tyre 185/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Upper Left Quarter Panel
VIN Number Vf7N1Lfyf36000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France