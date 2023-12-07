Specifications for the 2000 Citroen Xsara 1.8I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Citroen Xsara 1.8I 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1423 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4167 mm
|Width
|1698 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1115 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|155 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Upper Left Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Vf7N1Lfyf36000001
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $589
- Power Sunroof - $1,503