Specifications for the 2000 Daewoo Lanos X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Daewoo Lanos X 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1405 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|4237 mm
|Width
|1678 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1036 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|130 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Klatf69Yevb000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cloth Trim
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler