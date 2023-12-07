Specifications for the 2000 Daihatsu Handi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Daihatsu Handi 1.0L Petrol 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1320 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2360 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|3410 mm
|Width
|1475 mm
|Kerb Weight
|690 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|88 Nm
|Makimum Power
|41 kW
|Front Tyre
|145/70 R12
|Rear Tyre
|145/70 R12
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdal701S001000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Cloth Trim
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,335
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers - $260