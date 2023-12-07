Specifications for the 2000 Daihatsu Sirion Gtvi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Daihatsu Sirion Gtvi 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1395 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2345 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|3660 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|810 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|950 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|165/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|165/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdam101S005000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint