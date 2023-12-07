Specifications for the 2000 Daihatsu Sirion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Daihatsu Sirion 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1395 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2345 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|3675 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|810 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|365 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|88 Nm
|Makimum Power
|40 kW
|Front Tyre
|155/65 R13
|Rear Tyre
|155/65 R13
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdam100S000500001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $742
- Air Conditioning - $1,445