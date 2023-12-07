WhichCar
2000 Ford Festiva Glxi Wf 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2000 Ford Festiva Glxi Wf 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2000 Ford Festiva Glxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1418 mm
Wheelbase 2390 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 991 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 38 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 115 Nm
Makimum Power 56 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165/70 R13
Rear Tyre 165/70 R13
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Knadb1225V6123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea