2000 Ford Ltd Auii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2000 Ford Ltd Auii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2000 Ford Ltd Auii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2919 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1872 mm
Kerb Weight 1676 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 168 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P225/60 R16
Rear Tyre P225/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajglwyr12345
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia