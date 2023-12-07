WhichCar
2000 Holden Rodeo Lx Tfr9 3.2L Petrol Space C/Chas

2000 Holden Rodeo Lx Tfr9 3.2L Petrol Space C/Chas details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2000 Holden Rodeo Lx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3025 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4975 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1368 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1462 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R15
Rear Tyre 225/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jaatfr25Hw7100008
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Japan