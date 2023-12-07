Specifications for the 2000 Holden Rodeo Lx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Holden Rodeo Lx Tfr9 3.2L Petrol Space C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3025 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4975 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1368 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1462 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jaatfr25Hw7100008
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,460