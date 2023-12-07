Specifications for the 2000 Honda Civic Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Honda Civic Gli 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1044 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1Hgej6230Xl400001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- CD with 10 CD Stacker - $793
- Metallic Paint - $259
- Rear Spoiler - $546
Current Honda Civic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$53,100
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$71,000
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,500
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$52,500
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$70,300
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,100
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$55,000
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$73,600
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,200