2000 Honda Civic Vi 7Th Gen 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2000 Honda Civic Vi 7Th Gen 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2000 Honda Civic Vi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2680 mm
Height 1495 mm
Length 4285 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 155 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmeu37301S200001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

