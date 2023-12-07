Specifications for the 2000 Honda Odyssey (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Honda Odyssey (7 Seat) 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1630 mm
|Length
|4845 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1593 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmra6850Yc200001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player - $516
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $815
- Roof Racks - $561