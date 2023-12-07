WhichCar
2000 HSV Maloo Vsiii 5.0L Petrol Utility

2000 HSV Maloo Vsiii 5.0L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2000 HSV Maloo Vsiii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1503 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2822 mm
Height 1510 mm
Length 4896 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 17 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vsk80Uxl123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia