2000 Hyundai Elantra Gls Xd 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2000 Hyundai Elantra Gls Xd 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2000 Hyundai Elantra Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4495 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1243 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 453 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 182 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhdm51Dryu123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea