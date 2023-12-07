Specifications for the 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe Gls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Hyundai Santa Fe Gls (4X4) 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|207 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1730 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1664 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2411 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|998 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|499 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|747 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|247 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhsc81Dr1U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
