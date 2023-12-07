WhichCar
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4) Xj 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4) Xj 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2576 mm
Height 1625 mm
Length 4255 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1596 kg
Gcm 4435 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 574 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 301 Nm
Makimum Power 131 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P225/75 R15
Rear Tyre P225/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J4Fjb8S9Xl100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America