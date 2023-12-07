WhichCar
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo (4X4) Wj 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo (4X4) Wj 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1511 mm
Tracking Rear 1511 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2691 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4610 mm
Width 1836 mm
Kerb Weight 1780 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2495 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2950 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 87 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 17 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4700
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 390 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/75 R16
Rear Tyre 225/75 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J4G858N9Yy500001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Austria

