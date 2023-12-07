Specifications for the 2000 Kia Sportage (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Kia Sportage (4X4) My01 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1440 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1655 mm
|Length
|4435 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2425 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|465 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|815 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Knaja5238X5123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Two-tone Paint
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $170
