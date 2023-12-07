WhichCar
2000 Land Rover Freelander Es (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2000 Land Rover Freelander Es (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2000 Land Rover Freelander Es (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 2557 mm
Height 1708 mm
Length 4459 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1637 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Sallnabg11A600123
Country Manufactured Great Britain