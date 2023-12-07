WhichCar
2000 Land Rover Freelander Xedi (4X4) 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2000 Land Rover Freelander Xedi (4X4) 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2000 Land Rover Freelander Xedi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2555 mm
Height 1708 mm
Length 4382 mm
Width 2074 mm
Kerb Weight 1599 kg
Gcm 4050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/80 R15
Rear Tyre 195/80 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Sallnabb7Wa000006
Country Manufactured Great Britain