Specifications for the 2000 Land Rover Freelander Xei (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Land Rover Freelander Xei (4X4) 1.8L Petrol 2D Softback
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2555 mm
|Height
|1708 mm
|Length
|4382 mm
|Width
|2074 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1459 kg
|Gcm
|3760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1960 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|158 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sallnaac7Wa000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $255