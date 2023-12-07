WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. C43
  4. T Amg

2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 T Amg W202 4.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 T Amg W202 4.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 T Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz C43 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1509 mm
Tracking Rear 1483 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1396 mm
Length 4516 mm
Width 1964 mm
Kerb Weight 1610 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2010 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5850
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2020862F648363
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany