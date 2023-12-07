Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 T Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 T Amg W202 4.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1509 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1483 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1396 mm
|Length
|4516 mm
|Width
|1964 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2010 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5850
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2020862F648363
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Roof Racks
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension