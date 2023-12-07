Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz Clk200 Komp Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Mercedes-Benz Clk200 Komp Elegance 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1473 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|4567 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2055 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2084442T000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $1,550
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,476
- Leather Upholstery - $4,925
- Metallic Paint - $2,396
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $2,375