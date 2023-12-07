WhichCar
2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde W210 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde W210 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1543 mm
Tracking Rear 1538 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2833 mm
Height 1505 mm
Length 4839 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 315 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2102612A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany