2000 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2000 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz S600 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1447 mm
Length 5158 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 2035 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydropneumatic Self Levelling, Independent
Rear Suspension Hydropneumatic, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wbd2200352A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany