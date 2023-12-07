Specifications for the 2000 Nissan Patrol St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Nissan Patrol St (4X4) Gu Ii 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1855 mm
|Length
|4885 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2345 kg
|Gcm
|5500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|655 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|125 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|354 Nm
|Makimum Power
|116 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jn1Ucny61A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Brakes & Passenger Airbag - $2,000
