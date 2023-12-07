WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 406
  4. D9

2000 Peugeot 406 D9 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2000 Peugeot 406 D9 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2000 Peugeot 406 D9. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1511 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1354 mm
Length 4615 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1464 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 267 Nm
Makimum Power 144 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf38Cxfxf00000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy