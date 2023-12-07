Specifications for the 2000 Porsche Boxster. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Porsche Boxster 2.7L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1528 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2415 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4315 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1620 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|310 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated Abs
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated Abs
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wpozzz98Zys600001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,690
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,990
- Body Kit - $11,990
- Cruise Control - $1,490
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,790
- Heated Front Seats - $1,390
- Hardtop - $6,990
- Leather Trim Special - $5,490
- Metallic Paint - $2,590
- Metallic Paint Special - $5,990
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,590
- Roof Racks - $1,190
- Sport Seats - $2,190
- Premium Sound System - $3,790
- Sports Suspension - $1,490
- Trip Computer - $2,390