Specifications for the 2000 Proton Satria Gti El Tigre. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Proton Satria Gti El Tigre 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1130 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|390 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.94 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.83 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|164 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Pl1C99Mnrxb000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Tinted Windows