Specifications for the 2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Wheelbase
|3061 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|5405 mm
|Width
|2050 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|738 Nm
|Makimum Power
|242 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|6000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Scala61E0Xch01000
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System